Apple Only Has 'Diversion' For 9th Circ., Epic Says

By Bryan Koenig (May 26, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Epic Games continues to press the Ninth Circuit to upend Apple's win over the bulk of the video game company's antitrust lawsuit, arguing that Apple has offered "diversion" and nothing that actually justifies the competitive impacts of its ironclad grip over the App Store. Epic's brief Wednesday served as both opposition brief to Apple's own cross-appeal — of a finding that it violated California's Unfair Competition Law by banning apps from steering users to outside payment methods that don't incur Apple's commission of up to 30% — and as reply brief continuing to argue the trial judge got most of the...

