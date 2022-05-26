Ex-ADI Engineer Cleared Of Most Charges In Trade Secret Trial

By Brian Dowling (May 26, 2022, 11:28 AM EDT) -- A Boston federal jury on Thursday acquitted a former Analog Devices Inc. engineer on all but one charge in a case alleging he stole company trade secrets to jump-start a side business selling computer chips and violated export laws by shipping the schematics overseas. The jury returned its decision after deliberation over two days following a multiweek trial, finding Haoyang Yu guilty of one count of possessing trade secrets he took from his former employer. But the verdict cleared Yu of 11 other counts of having stolen trade secrets from Analog Devices, four counts of wire fraud, two counts of illegal export of controlled...

