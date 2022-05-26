'We Build The Wall' Fraud Defendant Shows Jury Border Video

By Pete Brush (May 26, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A Colorado real estate agent accused of looting a private fund to wall off the U.S. from Mexico showed a Manhattan federal jury video of border wall construction Thursday to bolster his bid for acquittal, but prosecutors called it a sideshow. The back-and-forth unfolded before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who is overseeing defendant Tim Shea's trial on charges that he pilfered money from a popular 2018 GoFundMe campaign that funded his "We Build the Wall" organization to the tune of $25 million. Shea is the last of four defendants in the case. His most famous co-defendant, former top Donald Trump...

