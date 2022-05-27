Sports Agency Stops Former Exec's Job With Rival For Now

By Ivan Moreno (May 27, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court said Klutch Sports Group LLC can't employ an executive from a rival agency until a contract dispute between the two is adjudicated or till eight months have elapsed since the executive left his previous job, whichever happens first. The First Judicial Department's Thursday order reverses a lower court ruling denying the injunction Excel Sports Management LLC sought against NBA representative Rich Paul's powerhouse agency and their newly hired head of marketing, Eric Eways. The order also prohibits Eways, Klutch and other Klutch employees from disclosing or using "any confidential, proprietary or trade secret information misappropriated from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS