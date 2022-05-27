'Varsity Blues' Feds Say Coach's Conviction Must Stand

By Chris Villani (May 27, 2022, 12:47 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case argued that there was more than enough evidence for a jury to find a former University of Southern California coach guilty of taking bribes to pass off undeserving students as recruits. The government told U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani that Jovan Vavic's motion to set aside the jury's verdict or score a new trial amounts to a rehash of arguments his lawyer made during closing arguments or issues that were already ruled upon. Vavic, who led the USC water polo program, claimed prosecutors never proved that he entered into a conspiracy with...

