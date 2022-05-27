Fired King & Spalding Atty Loses Benefit Interference Claim

By Ryan Boysen (May 27, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP did not fire a former associate in order to cheat him out of $20,000 in 401(k) contributions, a New York federal judge has ruled, ending his lengthy wrongful termination case. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni ruled Thursday that David Joffe had failed to prove that King & Spalding violated the Employment Retirement Income Security Act by firing him just as a $20,000 401(k) employer match was about to vest. "Joffe fails to offer even a scintilla of evidence that anyone at K&S ever considered the pension contribution as part of the severance negotiations or in crafting the...

