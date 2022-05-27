Russian Exodus Puts Companies On Shaky Legal Ground

By Caroline Simson (May 27, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The recent unprecedented withdrawal of companies from Russia has been hailed by the court of public opinion as the morally correct choice, but experts say it's unlikely that arbitral tribunals adjudicating the expected avalanche of resulting contract disputes will put much weight on ethics. According to a database maintained by the Yale School of Management, nearly 1,000 companies have voluntarily curtailed operations in Russia to some degree beyond the minimum legally required by international sanctions. These companies fled Russia after the country invaded Ukraine in February, citing widespread deaths and the destruction of Ukrainian cities. Many have stated their moral opposition...

