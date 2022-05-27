3rd Circ. Preview: Avenatti's Fox News Suit Heats Up June

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 27, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Disbarred attorney Michael Avenatti headlines the Third Circuit's June calendar with a bid to revive defamation claims stemming from Fox News reports over his arrest for suspected domestic violence. Additionally, the court is poised to consider whether a suit over products from American companies installed in a U.K. building that went up in flames can be brought to court in the U.S. The court will also hear argument in a privacy case against retailer Harriet Carter Gifts, which along with another company was alleged to have intercepted communications from users of its website. Avenatti Seeks to Revive Defamation Suit Against Fox...

