Jury Mulls If 'We Build The Wall' Defendant Swindled Donors

By Pete Brush (May 31, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury mulled charges Tuesday against a Colorado man accused of looting a $25 million fund to wall off the U.S. from Mexico, after prosecutors argued he and others, including pardoned politico Steve Bannon, duped donors. Jurors considered two conspiracy counts and a third count of falsifying records against defendant Timothy Shea for less than an hour in the afternoon before leaving for the day. The jury is set to resume deliberations Wednesday. The trial, in its second week, is being overseen by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres. "They were secretly stealing the money," prosecutor Nicholas Roos of the...

