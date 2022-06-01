Gov't, Construction Firms End Private Border Wall Case

By Rae Ann Varona (May 31, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The federal government and construction firms it sued for contracting privately to build a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border have jointly agreed to dismiss the case after reaching a settlement, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The government had filed a second amended complaint against Fisher Industries, Fisher Sand and Gravel Co., and TGR Construction Inc. in August 2021 that accused the companies — collectively referred to as Fisher — of going ahead with building an approximately 3-mile-long bollard fence on private land along the Rio Grande, despite concerns by the U.S. section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, or IBWC,...

