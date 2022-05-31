FilmOn Founder's Antics Sink $58M Sex Battery Retrial Bid

By Hailey Konnath (May 31, 2022, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court has refused to grant a new trial for FilmOn founder Alki David after a jury slapped him with a $58 million verdict for committing sexual battery, ruling that the supposed billionaire should've raised objections during his trial and, regardless, none of his arguments "are meritorious." The three-judge panel said Friday that David gave the Los Angeles County Superior Court plenty of reason to revoke his right to represent himself in the case brought by former FilmOn employee Mahim Khan. "The record is rife with David's misconduct," the panel's decision said. "No fair trial could be conducted under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS