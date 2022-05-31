Big Banks Settle Rest Of Sibor Price-Fixing Case For $91M

By Jon Hill (May 31, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Bank of America, Barclays and 11 other major banks have agreed to pay $91 million as part of a proposed investor class action settlement that would cap off New York federal court litigation alleging a multi-bank conspiracy to manipulate two key Singapore interest rate benchmarks. In Friday filings, plaintiffs Fund Liquidation Holdings LLC, Moon Capital Partners Master Fund Ltd. and Moon Capital Master Fund Ltd. moved for preliminary approval of the deal, which comes on top of more than $64 million in settlements previously unveiled with other banks named in the 2016 case. If U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein signs...

