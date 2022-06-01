Judge Ships Lottery.com Fraud Suit To Arbitration

By Michelle Casady (June 1, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has kicked to arbitration a Tel Aviv-based investor's lawsuit claiming the gambling site Lottery.com tricked her into converting her $3 million investment into digital security tokens that have only paid out $802 in royalties. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, in an order issued Tuesday, wrote that, after Varda Burstein filed an objection to the recommendation of U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower that the suit belongs in arbitration, he reviewed the entire case file. Burstein had argued in a May 9 objection that the magistrate judge wrongly concluded her claims are subject to arbitration under a subscription agreement...

