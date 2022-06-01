Int'l Users Accuse Zoom Of Sharing Data With Third Parties

By Gina Kim (May 31, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- International users of Zoom who were excluded from April's $85 million settlement resolving privacy claims have filed a proposed class action in California federal court, alleging Zoom gathered and shared users' personal data with third-party companies like Google and Facebook, which utilize the data for targeted advertising. In a 28-page proposed class action Monday, named plaintiffs S. Westron of the United Kingdom and J. Milne of New Zealand, both of whom used the Zoom app on their smart devices, alleged the videoconferencing platform caused its app to send users' sensitive, personal information to third-party companies without their consent or permission....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS