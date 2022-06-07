Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Border Wall Fraud Case Ends In Mistrial With Divided Jury

By Pete Brush (June 7, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in the criminal fraud case against a Colorado man charged with looting a $25 million fund that was supposed to pay for a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, ruling after a sometimes-tense jury failed to reach a verdict.

The trial of Timothy Shea, which opened May 24 and was overseen by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, came to end with six male and six female jurors having deliberated unsuccessfully over six days.

"I'm going to declare a mistrial and dismiss the jurors," Judge Torres said Tuesday afternoon after getting a note that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!