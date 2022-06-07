Border Wall Fraud Case Ends In Mistrial With Divided Jury

By Pete Brush (June 7, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in the criminal fraud case against a Colorado man charged with looting a $25 million fund that was supposed to pay for a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, ruling after a sometimes-tense jury failed to reach a verdict. The trial of Timothy Shea, which opened May 24 and was overseen by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, came to end with six male and six female jurors having deliberated unsuccessfully over six days. "I'm going to declare a mistrial and dismiss the jurors," Judge Torres said Tuesday afternoon after getting a note that...

