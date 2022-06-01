Bus Platform Drives Toward Public Listing Via SPAC Merger

By Tom Zanki (June 1, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Bus rideshare platform Rally Communitas Corp. said Wednesday it will go public by combining with special-purpose acquisition company Americas Technology Acquisition Corp., aided by two law firms, marking the second SPAC merger in two days despite tough market conditions. Rally is represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP while Americas Technology is advised by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP in the transaction. The merger will value Rally Communitas at an estimated value of $208 million, the parties said. Rally will be renamed Rally Mobility Corp. and its shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RLLY,"...

