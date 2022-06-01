3M Wants Judge To Undo 'Excessive' $50M Ear Plug Verdict

By Mike Curley (June 1, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- 3M Co. is asking a Florida federal judge to order a new trial on damages following a $50 million verdict in a bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation over its Combat Arms Earplugs, or CAEv2, saying the award is "excessive" and the plaintiff inflamed the jury with language and arguments inappropriate for a trial in which punitive damages were not on the table. In a motion filed Tuesday, 3M said plaintiff Luke Vilsmeyer's "mild" hearing loss and treatable tinnitus do not justify the $50 million in compensatory damages, and that the jury was effectively induced to punish 3M after Vilsmeyer's attorneys urged...

