SF Opioid Judge Told Higher Doses Increased Addiction

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 1, 2022, 10:53 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the city of San Francisco sought to bolster their case Wednesday that Allergan, Teva, Walgreens and Anda illegally fueled the city's opioid epidemic by calling experts to testify that rising prescriptions and dosages allegedly pushed by the drug industry contributed to rising addiction rates. The first witness brought to the stand in the bellwether bench trial was Lacey Keller, the founder of MK Analytics, a firm specializing in data mining and analytics, and a former director of the New York Attorney General Office's research and analytics department. According to Keller's report, from 1997 to 2007, opioid dosage units prescribed...

