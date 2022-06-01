LA Fights Uphill To Nix DWP Customer's Double-Dealing Claim

By Gina Kim (June 1, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday she was leaning toward preserving a ratepayer's claim that the City of Los Angeles engaged in double-dealing and a coverup to deprive him of his constitutional right to take legal action against his former attorney related to a water and power billing scandal. U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips delivered a written tentative order to the parties just before hearing oral arguments, denying, for now, the city of Los Angeles' summary judgment motion against plaintiff ratepayer Antwon Jones's civil rights claim. Comments and questions raised during the hearing revealed that if the judge adopts her...

