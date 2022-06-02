NY Firm Phillips Lytle Expands With 6 New Attys

By Adrian Cruz (June 2, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Phillips Lytle LLP announced the hire of six new attorneys across its offices in Buffalo and New York City, additions that firm management says are part of its greater plan to aggressively grow its ranks. Partner Elliott Ehrenreich, special counsel Lucy M. Berkman and associate Sean M. Donahue joined Phillips Lytle in Buffalo, and special counsel James V. Aiosa and Chong S. Lim along with associate Ethan Reed Salant joined in New York. Aiosa, a graduate of New York University School of Law, joined Phillips Lytle's litigation practice after a little more than five years with Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP....

