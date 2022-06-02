GM Deposition Ruling In Georgia Offers Silver Lining To Execs

By Rosie Manins (June 2, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Though the Georgia Supreme Court declined General Motors' request to adopt a discovery framework intended to shield top executives from being hauled into depositions, its Wednesday ruling gives an important boost to companies that want to protect their high-ranking officials. The court would not adopt what's called the "apex doctrine" as the standard to determine whether General Motors LLC CEO Mary Barra could be deposed in a wrongful death case, but the justices directed trial courts to consider the elements behind that doctrine. Attorneys say the ruling is ultimately a win for C-suites and could protect more Georgia residents from having to...

