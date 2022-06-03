US Warns Against Paying Cybercrime Gang That Sought $13M

By Ben Kochman (June 3, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- U.S. federal agencies have warned against paying ransoms to a cybercrime group calling itself Karakurt that has sought up to $13 million in Bitcoin, saying the cybercriminals have failed to live up to promises to delete stolen data and keep incidents quiet. The ransomware crew, which has hit victims across several industries in North America and Europe, threatens to either auction off or release to the public stolen data unless a ransom is paid within one week, according a joint alert from the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Treasury Department and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. Known ransom demands have...

