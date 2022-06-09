Litigants Eager To Prove The Song Remains The Same

By Nick Eziefula (June 9, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Where there's a hit, there's a writ. That's the long-standing dictum for lawyers in the music business. Certainly, copyright infringement claims in sound-alike cases are becoming more commonplace. Although no substantive changes to the underlying law have occurred in recent years, the appetite for litigation has been growing, with a band of lesser-known songwriters targeting more prominent artists. Despite Ed Sheeran's recent victory at the High Court of Justice of England and Wales, in Sheeran v. Chokri, such disputes are set to make more headlines in the months ahead. In Sheeran's case, Justice Antony Zacaroli's judgment was published on April 6....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS