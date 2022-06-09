Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Litigants Eager To Prove The Song Remains The Same

By Nick Eziefula (June 9, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Where there's a hit, there's a writ. That's the long-standing dictum for lawyers in the music business.

Certainly, copyright infringement claims in sound-alike cases are becoming more commonplace. Although no substantive changes to the underlying law have occurred in recent years, the appetite for litigation has been growing, with a band of lesser-known songwriters targeting more prominent artists.

Despite Ed Sheeran's recent victory at the High Court of Justice of England and Wales, in Sheeran v. Chokri, such disputes are set to make more headlines in the months ahead.

In Sheeran's case, Justice Antony Zacaroli's judgment was published on April 6....

