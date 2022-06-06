Chicago Developers Must Pay $1.65M For Breaking Settlement

By Charlie Innis (June 6, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The developers behind the failed Carillon Tower project in Chicago must cough up $1.65 million in damages for breaching a settlement with EB-5 investors after the roughly $49 million project went nowhere, an Illinois federal judge ordered Friday. U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras ordered the defendants – Carillon Tower/Chicago LP, Symmetry Property Development II LLC, Forefront EB-5 Fund (ICT) LLC and one of the project principals, Jeffrey Laytin – to pay $1.5 million in liquidated damages plus $150,000 in additional attorney fees, according to the order. The developers broke their agreement with the investors by failing to pay the class...

