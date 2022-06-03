Emirati Family Says It's Not Liable For $95M Cessna Award

By Caleb Symons (June 3, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- An Emirati family whose company is on the hook for a $95 million arbitral award to Cessna said Thursday they cannot be forced to pay that sum, rejecting allegations that they took personal control of company property in Dubai to shield it from the jet leasing firm. Those claims, which Cessna has levied against members of the Ghaith family, offer no evidence that their assets are interchangeable with those belonging to Al Ghaith Holding Co. PJSC, they told a New York federal court. Instead, the allegations "do nothing more than recite the legal elements" needed to prove they act as alter...

