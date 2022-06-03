Texas Justices To Decide Fate Of Ex-Astros Owner Fraud Suit

By Katie Buehler (June 3, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide whether a billionaire former owner of baseball's Houston Astros must face a lawsuit alleging that he lied to get a better price for the team and its stake in a now-bankrupt regional sports network. The justices granted Drayton McLane Jr. and his McLane Champions LLC's July 2021 petition for review and will hear oral arguments in McLane's bid to overturn two lower-court rulings that kept alive the long-running suit brought by the current Astros owner, Houston Baseball Partners LLC. No date has been set for oral arguments. McLane and his company argued...

