DOL Says Courier Service Corrected 401(k) Wrongs

By Patrick Hoff (June 3, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor dropped a suit accusing a New York City bike messenger service of stealing employees' 401(k) plan contributions to pay for business expenses and failing to honor its contribution-matching policy, saying the company has corrected its issues. In a notice of voluntary dismissal filed Thursday, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Velo Corp. of America, which does business as Quik Trak, and its owners fixed the problems that spurred the DOL to file an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against them in January. The notice provided no details about how the issues were corrected. According to the Labor...

