Credit One Sanctioned For Lengthy, Willful Discovery Failures

By Dorothy Atkins (June 3, 2022, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal bankruptcy judge certified a nationwide class of roughly 287,000 consumers who allege Credit One violated bankruptcy law by attempting to collect debts after they were discharged, and sanctioned the credit card company for its "repeated, lengthy and willful discovery failures," including submitting false affidavits and making multiple misrepresentations. In an 83-page decision, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain certified the class, entered a default judgment on liability against Credit One NA and sanctioned the company for violating at least three discovery orders despite "warnings of severe consequences" and falsely stating at least nine times to the court that...

