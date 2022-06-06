Justices Seek Feds' Say On WhatsApp, Spyware Co. Brawl

By Alyssa Aquino (June 6, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The nation's highest court called on the U.S. solicitor general Monday to outline the Biden administration's stance on whether American courts could hear WhatsApp's hacking case against the Israel security company behind the powerful "Pegasus" spyware. The request for briefing — which had no further explanation — comes as the justices weigh whether to review a Ninth Circuit ruling forcing NSO Group Technologies Ltd. to face WhatsApp and parent company Meta Platforms Inc.'s three-year-old suit alleging that NSO Group had hacked into the accounts of 1,400 WhatsApp users, including human rights lawyers, journalists and political dissidents, in violation of U.S. computer...

