Feds Appeal $230M Judgment Over Texas Mass Shooting

By Mike Curley (June 7, 2022, 12:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government is appealing a judgment that awarded $230 million to the victims of a former Air Force airman's mass shooting in November 2017, drawing criticism from the victims' attorneys as the appeal comes less than two weeks after another mass shooting in the state. In a notice filed Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice told the Western District of Texas that it intends to appeal the April final judgment, as it had 60 days from that judgment to file an appeal. In a press release Monday, attorneys for the victims sharply criticized the government for seeking to overturn the...

