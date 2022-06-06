US Cleared To Seize Russian Oligarch's Jets Worth $400M

By Jack Queen (June 6, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government can seize a pair of jets controlled by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, a Manhattan federal court ruled on Monday, in the latest move by the U.S. Department of Justice to punish Kremlin insiders for the invasion of Ukraine. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and Gulfstream G650ER are worth a combined $400 million, according to the government. Both aircraft are currently in Russia, though the warrant could sharply constrain where they can fly without being seized. Federal prosecutors claim a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner worth $350 million, above, and a Gulfstream G650ER worth $60 million, below, are controlled by Russian billionaire...

