Giuliani Seeks Ax Of Ga. Poll Workers' Defamation Claims

By James Boyle (June 7, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to toss a defamation claim filed by two Georgia election poll workers, saying his statements accusing them of ballot fraud are opinions protected by the First Amendment. In his motion to dismiss filed on Monday, Giuliani laid out specific reasons to dismiss each of the 12 statements targeted by plaintiffs Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss as defamatory, including an argument that Moss was not named in any of the contested statements. He then rested his motion for dismissal on the First Amendment grounds. The statements that...

