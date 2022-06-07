Fired Fox News Host's Defamation Suit Meets Skeptical Judge

By Rachel Scharf (June 7, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge indicated Tuesday that she was leaning toward dismissing a slander lawsuit by ousted Fox News host Ed Henry, who says the network and its CEO defamed him by publicly stating that he was fired following an investigation into rape allegations. The lawsuit takes issue with a July 2020 company-wide memo in which Fox chief executive Suzanne Scott said the "America's Newsroom" anchor had been terminated based on an internal probe into claims of "willful sexual misconduct" by a former employee. The complaint identifies the ex-employee as producer Jennifer Eckhart, who has a pending sex harassment case against...

