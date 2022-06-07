Spirit Shareholder Sues In Del. Over $6.6B Frontier Deal

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 7, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines Inc. sued the company in Delaware's Chancery Court, seeking books and records to investigate potential wrongdoing and breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with its pending $6.6 billion merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Shareholder Robert Playford filed his suit late Monday, saying the company has failed to comply with his demand for information about the merger and the rejection of "multiple apparently superior offers from JetBlue Airways Corp. to buy the company." Spirit's proposed merger with Frontier, which goes up for a stockholder vote June 10, poses as much regulatory risk as a...

