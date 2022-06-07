Apple's $100M Deal Gets OK, $27M Atty Fee Bid Hits Bump

By Dorothy Atkins (June 7, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Tuesday she'll approve Apple's $100 million deal resolving class antitrust claims by app developers, but told class counsel she wants more information about the "math" behind their $27 million attorney fee request and how much their fee bid will reduce claims by small app developers. During a hearing in Oakland, California, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers told class counsel Steve W. Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, to submit a mathematical breakdown of how much each class member would receive if she awarded class counsel $25 million in fees instead of the $27 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS