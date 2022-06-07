Raytheon To Move Headquarters From Mass. To Va.

By Daniel Wilson (June 7, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Raytheon Technologies Corp. will move its headquarters from Massachusetts to northern Virginia in an effort to better respond to both federal and commercial aerospace customers, the defense contracting giant said Tuesday. Raytheon will establish its new global headquarters in the Rosslyn neighborhood of Arlington County, Virginia, just across the border from Washington, D.C., and close to the Pentagon, a location that is a "convenient travel hub" for both its employees and global slate of customers and where it already has an office, according to the company. "The location increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships...

