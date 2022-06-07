DEA Change In Opioid Policy Created Confusion, Judge Hears

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 7, 2022, 11:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration created "confusion" internally and with prescription drug distributors when it began requiring new suspicious order monitoring systems as opioid use surged around 2006, a San Francisco judge heard Tuesday in recorded testimony played during a bellwether opioid bench trial. The high stakes case brought by the city and county of San Francisco claims that drugmakers Teva and Allergan, pharmacy giant Walgreens and distributor Anda illegally fueled the region's opioid crisis. Tuesday's trial testimony comes just days after lawyers for the municipality rested their case in chief and the four companies began presenting their defense. The recorded...

