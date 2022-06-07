Ga. Judge OKs $15.7M Investor Deal In Acuity Brands Case

By Katryna Perera (June 7, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge approved a $15.7 million class action settlement for investors in Acuity Brands Inc. and awarded 25% of that amount in attorney fees plus a little over $1 million in litigation costs in three separate orders Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen gave final approval to the settlement, which was initially reached in December. The deal ends allegations that the lighting company and its top brass artificially inflated stock prices by hiding poor business performance. Judge Cohen said in his final approval order that he found the settlement fair in all respects and that it is in the...

