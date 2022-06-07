NY Giants Settle Suit Claiming GC Made 'Strangle' Threat

By Bill Wichert (June 7, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The New York Giants settled a whistleblower lawsuit from a former video director who claimed that he was fired for making workplace violence complaints and that the team's general counsel threatened to "strangle" him if he shared confidential information, according to a filing on Tuesday in New Jersey state court. In a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice, plaintiff David Maltese and the defendants, the Giants and the general counsel, William J. Heller, agreed that "all claims and counterclaims, that were or could have been asserted in this matter, be dismissed with prejudice, without an award of costs, expenses or attorney's fees...

