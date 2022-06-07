Exasperated 'Wall' Jurors Blame Holdout After 6-Day Talks Fail

By Pete Brush (June 7, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury was largely prepared to convict a Colorado man of looting a fund to wall off the U.S. from Mexico but found efforts to sway a holdout "like talking to a wall," some frustrated panel members told Law360 after the case ended in a mistrial. Members of the disbanded jury of six women and six men spoke to reporters outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse in Lower Manhattan shortly after U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres declared a mistrial in the case against real estate agent Timothy Shea. Shea, charged with conspiracy and falsifying documents, is the last of...

