Carmakers Tell DC Circ. They Back Calif. GHG Standards

By Hailey Konnath (June 7, 2022, 11:38 PM EDT) -- Ford, Volkswagen, BMW and several other automobile manufacturers asked the D.C. Circuit for permission to jump in on behalf of California in litigation challenging the Golden State's right under the Clean Air Act to create its own greenhouse gas emission standards, saying they support the state regulations. Ford Motor Co., Volkswagen Group of America Inc., BMW of North America LLC, American Honda Motor Co. Inc. and Volvo Car USA LLC lodged a joint motion to intervene in the consolidated action, which was lodged by Republican-led states opposed to California's waiver last month. The automakers said they sold millions of vehicles in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS