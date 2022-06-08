Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge's Stock Conflict Didn't Hurt Investors, Banks Tell Court

By Andrew Strickler (June 8, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge's failure to recuse himself from a corporate conspiracy case over his wife's Bank of America stocks will be rendered "harmless" in an appellate review, lawyers for BofA and other major banks told the Second Circuit on Wednesday.

Urging the court to leave intact a decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman to dismiss the conspiracy case, the banks, in a joint brief, said a new look at the stock recusal issue will find no violation of a federal law concerning judicial impartiality and disqualification duties.

And even if Judge Liman, of the U.S. District Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!