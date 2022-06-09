Property Insurance Plan Doesn't Cover COVID, 6th Circ. Says

By Eric Heisig (June 9, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- An insurance company is not on the hook for claims filed by seven businesses with property policies for losses associated with shutdown orders in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Sixth Circuit panel ruled. The three-judge panel said Wednesday that Cincinnati Insurance Co. did not have to pay claims businesses in six states filed for damage they said they suffered immediately after the pandemic spread across the U.S. in March 2020. They upheld a September decision by a federal judge in Dayton, Ohio, who also said the claims do not include any physical losses or property damage. The ruling...

