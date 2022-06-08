Apple Beats Buyers' Faulty Security Flaw Fixes Suit, Again

By Emily Field (June 8, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday once again handed Apple a win by tossing consolidated cases alleging that the tech giant's fix for a security bug slowed down the processing speed of its devices, finding that the proposed classes still failed to prove that the defects in question were central to the iDevices' function. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila determined that a processor's central function is to process, which isn't necessarily affected by security weaknesses, adopting the reasoning of an Oregon federal judge in a similar case, In re Intel Corp. CPU Mktg., Sales Pracs. & Prod. Liab. Litig....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS