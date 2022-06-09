Ga. Judge's Bank Stock Prompts Recusal In Loan Default Row

By Emily Sides (June 9, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- After revealing that he owns stock in Truist Bank, a Georgia federal judge has recused himself from presiding over a recently filed lawsuit by the bank seeking more than $1.9 million from a concrete construction company. U.S. District Judge Charles A. Pannell Jr. said in an order on Wednesday that stepping away from the case was a "necessary and mandatory" step given his stake in Truist Bank. The case was reassigned to U.S. District Judge Michael Lawrence Brown. Truist filed suit on Tuesday alleging that Precision Concrete Construction Inc.'s failure to pay a subcontractor, Classic Concrete Forming LLC, had caused Classic Concrete...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS