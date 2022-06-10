Despite Carbon Cost Win, Biden Climate Plans Still At Risk

By Peggy Otum, Davina Pujari and Chaz Kelsh (June 10, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- On May 26, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to allow the Biden administration to continue using the social cost of carbon estimates in its regulatory analyses, developed pursuant to an executive order from President Joe Biden. In Louisiana v. Biden, 10 states had won an injunction barring the administration's use of the social cost of carbon from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit then stayed. The Supreme Court's order leaves the stay in place, while the government appeals the district court's decision. On Jan. 20, 2021, Biden...

