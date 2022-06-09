Judge Shoots Down NYU's Sanctions Bid In ERISA Case

By Rachel Stone (June 9, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A federal judge rejected New York University School of Medicine's motion for sanctions against NYU workers and attorneys behind a proposed class action alleging that the workers' retirement plan was burdened by excessive fees, rejecting the school's argument that the suit was unreasonable and brought in bad faith. U.S. Magistrate Judge Valerie Figueredo held in an order Wednesday that despite NYU's 2018 contention that the case — referred to in the filings as Sacerdote II — was identical to an earlier suit, Sacerdote I, and was filed to evade unfavorable rulings, the second lawsuit was not deserving of a penalty. "Plaintiffs' conduct was not...

