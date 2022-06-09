Balwani Rests After Testimony On Lost Theranos Database

By Dorothy Atkins (June 9, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani rested his defense case in a monthslong criminal fraud trial Thursday after a daylong examination of Balwani's expert witness who testified over objections that the government could have recovered a missing Theranos database, which Balwani claims contains exculpatory patient-testing data. Balwani's legal team called to the stand Richard L. Sonnier III as the defense's second and final witness in the closely watched Silicon Valley trial, which began in March. The 56-year-old former Theranos chief operating officer faces charges that he conspired with his ex-romantic partner, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to defraud investors and patients with...

