Chamber Of Commerce Backs Sigma In $24M Duty Suit Appeal

By Rae Ann Varona (June 10, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a lower court's $24 million judgment against a New Jersey-based waterworks and fire protection company, saying the judgment will harm businesses and ultimately increase the costs of goods and services. The $24 million total came after a California federal judge tripled an $8.09 million judgment against Sigma Corp. based on the company's False Claims Act violation to avoid paying anti-dumping duties of 182.9%. Sigma appealed the decision earlier this month. In support of Sigma's appeal, the Chamber, along with the National Association of Manufacturers, said that despite the U.S....

