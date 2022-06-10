Papa John's Franchises Owner, Driver Ink Pay Row Deal

By Dave Simpson (June 10, 2022, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based company that owns several Papa John's franchises in the state has agreed to pay a delivery driver $1,850, and her attorneys' fees, to end her collective action claims that it is stiffing employees on pay and reimbursements, the parties said in a joint motion Thursday. In addition to the payout, which covers back pay and liquidated damages, Sarpj LLC will pay $4,050 to driver Shelby Parden's attorneys to cover their fees, costs, and expenses, the parties said Thursday. "The parties agree that these payments represent a fair compromise and resolution of the disputed claims in this case based on...

