Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Papa John's Franchises Owner, Driver Ink Pay Row Deal

By Dave Simpson (June 10, 2022, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based company that owns several Papa John's franchises in the state has agreed to pay a delivery driver $1,850, and her attorneys' fees, to end her collective action claims that it is stiffing employees on pay and reimbursements, the parties said in a joint motion Thursday.

In addition to the payout, which covers back pay and liquidated damages, Sarpj LLC will pay $4,050 to driver Shelby Parden's attorneys to cover their fees, costs, and expenses, the parties said Thursday.

"The parties agree that these payments represent a fair compromise and resolution of the disputed claims in this case based on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!